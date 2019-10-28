Guests are invited to wear their favorite jeans — like these made by the dancers — to be featured during “Galavanting the Stone,” the annual fundraising gala on Saturday, Nov. 2, to benefit the nonprofit Cottage Street Creative Exchange. The Cobblestones will have their full band on board to entertain guests and accompany dancers in performance for several numbers. There will be light fare and a silent auction with items for every taste and budget. Dancers from around the state will round out the party, held on the second floor of 13 Cottage St., downtown Norway. Admission is $25 a person. To make a reservation, call artistic director Debi Irons at 207-743-5569 or email [email protected]

