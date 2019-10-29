LEWISTON – A Lewiston woman injured early Monday morning in a fatal accident on Route 196 was discharged from the hospital Tuesday morning, according to an employee at Central Maine Medical Center.

Sareya Abdi, 38, was taken to Central Maine Medical Center, along with passenger Mwavita Echa Kiza, 48, also of Lewiston, following the crash.

The driver, Wabah Sahal Salat, 60, of Lewiston, and a third passenger, Shariffa Shale Ali, 48, also of Lewiston died when the SUV plowed into a beverage truck at Oak Hill Cash Market. According to police, the truck was legally parked with its flashers on while the driver unloaded cargo.

The four occupants of the SUV were on their way to work at Common Wealth Poultry in Gardiner.

Police believe speed and driver distraction were factors in the crash. No new information on the accident was available Tuesday.

The CMMC employee said Kiza’s family requested that her condition not be shared.

[email protected]

« Previous

Next »

filed under: