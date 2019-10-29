Mainely Improv Interactive On the Spot Comedy, one of Maine’s most popular improvisational troupes, brings its madcap antics back to 49 Franklin in Rumford at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1. Much in the style of television’s, “Whose Line Is It, Anyway?” the troupe makes up comedy “on the spot” based entirely from audience suggestions. “The one thing that is predictable about improv comedy is that it is totally unpredictable,” said Dan Marois, who with his wife, Denise, produce Mainely Improv. “We have no idea what we are going to do when the show begins, and we rely on the wit and genius of the audience to give us outrageous situations to perform throughout the evening.” Mainely Improv returns to Rumford after its debut performance on Valentine’s Day this year. Doors open at 6 p.m. for cash only pub menu and bar. Tickets are $10 in advance only at www.49franklin.com; $12 on the day of the show and $12 at the door.

