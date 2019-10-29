AUBURN – With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Brian Ritchie, our loving father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. Brian was born Jan. 4, 1955, and was raised in Lewiston. He passed away on Oct. 23, 2019.He briefly served in the United States Army. All that knew Brian say he had an art for carpentry. There’s nothing that he could not build, repair, or fix. He enjoyed listening to his oldies music, going to Crescent Beach, motorcycles, big trucks, fishing, and camping. He loved a good party and having his family and friends over for karaoke. Brian had a huge heart and could be quite the jokester. He will be missed by all who knew him.He was predeceased by the love of his life Mary Lou; father Charles Ritchie and stepfather Gerard Vaillancourt. He is survived by his mother Alice Vaillancourt; siblings Bruce (Vivian) Ritchie, Patricia Willis, Cynthia (Keith) White; children and grandchildren Brian Ritchie Jr (Brianna, Kacie, Hayley, Brockton)Tanya Ritchie-Brown (Jasmine Ritchie, Travis Brown II, Cynthia Brown, Tory Brown), Glenn Ritchie (Kaylyn Ritchie, Trevin Ritchie), Melissa (David) Miller (Deja Miller), and Joshua Ritchie (Jaylee Ritchie, Joshua Jr. Ritchie, Bella Ritchie, Ava Ritchie). Per Brian’s request, no service will be held. A celebration of life will occur for family and friends in Brian’s memory.

« Previous

Next »