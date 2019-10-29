LEWISTON – Therese “Tina” Marie (Fournier) Russell, 63, of Lewiston went to be with her heavenly Father on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. She passed away at home in her husband’s loving arms after fighting a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Tina was born in Lewiston, Maine, July 18, 1956, to Maurice and Barbara Fournier. Tina graduated from Edward Little High School in 1974, and went on to graduate from the University of Maine at Farmington. She spent many years working with children; teaching, and running her own day care businesses.

Tina always had a passion for people; she would talk to and befriend anyone and everyone. She loved her Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots, and continued to cheer them on until her death. Tina loved animals, especially her dog Max, and had one or more at a time throughout her life. She loved the Lord, and her favorite Bible verse was Psalm 46:10, “Be still, and know that I am God.”

Tina is survived by her loving husband, Scott, her children, Sandra Marshall and her husband Ryan, Ryan Stockburger and Shonah Russell. She also leaves behind her parents, Maurice and Barbara Fournier, her sister, Julie Chasse, her two grandchildren, Liam and Alexis Marshall, and several nieces and nephews, along with other loving family members.

A celebration of her life will be held at Fellowship Church, 9 Bergeron Road, Greene, Maine on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11am.

Arrangements are under the care of The Fortin Group Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services 70 Horton St. Lewiston, 784-4584.

Those wishing, in lieu of flowers, may make a charitable contribution in Tina’s memory to “Tina’s Team”, Chasse, Julie on the Alzheimer’s Association Maine website at act.alz.org

