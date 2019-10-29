AUBURN — The Center for Workforce & Professional Development at Central Maine Community College will offer its Principles of People course from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, and Thursday, Nov. 21.

Effective communications, productivity and interpersonal relationships are paramount to success, both internal and external, to your business. PeopleMap training is an interactive experience in learning about our own and each other’s personality types and how personality style affects all of our interpersonal relationships.

After the two sessions participants will be able to demonstrate understanding of the four core personalities and learn about strengths, Achilles’ heel characteristics and best ways to interact with other personality types.

The course cost is $189 and includes all instructional materials.

For more information or to register, please contact CMCC’s Center for Workforce & Professional Development at 207-755-5280, email [email protected] or visit http://www.cmcc.edu/professionaldevelopment.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: