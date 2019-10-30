Completing her eighth term on the Auburn School Committee, Bonnie Hayes is currently a member of the New Edward Little Committee, member of the Auburn School Department Finance Committee and a member of the Auburn City Audit Committee. She has invaluable knowledge and experience of knowing what has worked and not worked over the years for our children’s education and we must not lose her insight and commitment.

She has consistently worked to identify progressive methods to help support our children as they prepare to thrive in the future. Additionally, she appreciates the commitment and enthusiasm of our Auburn teachers and the school staff who work together to move our kids forward.

Bonnie Hayes, a shining example of someone who uses her experience to move the Auburn education system into the future, has my vote on Nov. 5.

Mary Roussel, Auburn