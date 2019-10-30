BELFAST — The Mt. Blue High School Girls Cross Country team finished 2nd behind Camden Hills in the Class A North Regional Meet in Belfast on Saturday, The Cougars had a 7 point edge over 3rd place Bangor, who had beaten Mt. Blue last week in the KVAC Championship.

Kahryn Cullenberg and Emma Charles topped the Cougars in 5th and 6th place. Brynne Robbins (13), Bridget Reusch (32), and Moriah Reusch (37) were the other scorers for Mt. Blue. Giulia Johnson (60) and Gracie Ward (62) both ran lifetime bests to complete the team.

The girls team now moves on to the state meet at Twin Brooks in Cumberland next Saturday.

The boys team turned in their best race of the season and went from a 9th place finish, 36 points behind 7th place Brewer a week ago in the KVAC to 8th place and just 9 points behind Brewer at the regionals. Unfortunately 7th place was the final spot to qualify for the state meet.

Nevertheless the boys went out in style as all 7 runners turned in season best times with the top 5 runners placing within 30 seconds of each other.

Aubrey Hoes, Ethan McIntosh, and Evan Hornbach took places 39-41 with Sam Judkins (48), and Clay McCarthey (50) not far behind. Isaiah Doscinski (60) and Logan Dolbier (67) rounded out the Cougar squad.

