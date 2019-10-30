Buckfield: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office
Greenwood: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., American Legion Hall, Gore Road
Harrison: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office
Hebron: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office
Lovell: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town House
Norway: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fire Station
Otisfield: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Community Hall
Oxford: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Public Safety Building
Paris: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fire Station
Sweden: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office
West Paris: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office
Woodstock: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office
