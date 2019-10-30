Buckfield: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office

Greenwood: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., American Legion Hall, Gore Road

Harrison: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office

Hebron: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office

Lovell: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town House

Norway: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fire Station

Otisfield: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Community Hall

Oxford: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Public Safety Building

Paris: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fire Station

Sweden: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office

West Paris: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office

Woodstock: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Town Office

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
2019 Election, Advertiser Democrat
Related Stories
Latest Articles