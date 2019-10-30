The Smith Collaboration, a four-piece band from the Sabattus area, will make their debut appearance at Fusion Night Club and Lounge from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 2. The band, comprised of Chuck Smith on lead guitar/vocals, Lorissa Smith on lead vocals, Chris Currie on bass/vocals and Dan Coulombe on drums/vocals, plays a great variety of classic and current rock covers and has a strong vocal base. There is no cover charge.

