Local musician Donnie Hebert will play from 8-11 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1, at Pedro O’Hara’s in Lewiston. Hebert performs with the Lewiston classic rock band, Veggies By Day, and is also known as a solo acoustic artist who has performed many venues throughout New England. He plays a wide variety of acoustic music ranging from the 1970s, 80s, 90s and some of today’s pop hits. He is also known for his friendly rapport with his audience. There is no cover charge.

