NORWAY — Need help with travel expenses as you travel to treatment?
The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine (CRCofWM) has received grant funding from the Maine Cancer Foundation to help eligible cancer patients with travel support to get to medical appointments (that are not covered by MaineCare), cancer support groups, and even appointments to use Caring Coupons for complementary therapies (Oncology massage, yoga, reiki, etc.).
For more information and to see if you are eligible to receive travel assistance, please stop by the Center: Tuesdays (3 p.m. to 6 p.m.); Thursdays and Fridays (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.); or go to the form on our website at this address: https://www.crcofwm.org/travel-assistance.html, and we will contact you.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Advertiser Democrat
Mooring ordinance on Harrison’s Nov. 5 ballot
-
Advertiser Democrat
Healthy Cooking for the Whole Family: Black Bean and Pumpkin Soup
-
Advertiser Democrat
Paint night at Bridgton Hospital
-
Advertiser Democrat
Girl Scouts to host sign-ups
-
Advertiser Democrat
Resource Center offers Self Reiki