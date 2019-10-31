NORWAY — Need help with travel expenses as you travel to treatment?

The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine (CRCofWM) has received grant funding from the Maine Cancer Foundation to help eligible cancer patients with travel support to get to medical appointments (that are not covered by MaineCare), cancer support groups, and even appointments to use Caring Coupons for complementary therapies (Oncology massage, yoga, reiki, etc.).

For more information and to see if you are eligible to receive travel assistance, please stop by the Center: Tuesdays (3 p.m. to 6 p.m.); Thursdays and Fridays (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.); or go to the form on our website at this address: https://www.crcofwm.org/travel-assistance.html, and we will contact you.

