(Predicted winners in bold)

RANDY WHITEHOUSE (64-20)

Lewiston at Edward Little
Oxford Hills at Bangor
Mt. Blue at Cony
Lake Region at Leavitt
Poland at York
Mountain Valley at Spruce Mountain
Madison at Oak Hill

WIL KRAMLICH (68-16)

Lewiston at Edward Little
Oxford Hills at Bangor
Mt. Blue at Cony
Lake Region at Leavitt
Poland at York
Mountain Valley at Spruce Mountain
Madison at Oak Hill

NATHAN FOURNIER (61-23)

Lewiston at Edward Little
Oxford Hills at Bangor
Mt. Blue at Cony
Lake Region at Leavitt
Poland at York
Mountain Valley at Spruce Mountain
Madison at Oak Hill

ADAM ROBINSON (58-26)

Lewiston at Edward Little
Oxford Hills at Bangor
Mt. Blue at Cony
Lake Region at Leavitt
Poland at York
Mountain Valley at Spruce Mountain
Madison at Oak Hill

TONY BLASI (59-25)

Lewiston at Edward Little
Oxford Hills at Bangor
Mt. Blue at Cony
Lake Region at Leavitt
Poland at York
Mountain Valley at Spruce Mountain
Madison at Oak Hill

LEE HORTON (67-17)

Lewiston at Edward Little
Oxford Hills at Bangor
Mt. Blue at Cony
Lake Region at Leavitt
Poland at York
Mountain Valley at Spruce Mountain
Madison at Oak Hill

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Edward Little Red Eddies, Leavitt Hornets, Lewiston Blue Devils, Mountain Valley Falcons, Mt. Blue Cougars, oak hill raiders, Oxford Hills Vikings, Poland Knights, Spruce Mountain Phoenix
Related Stories
Latest Articles