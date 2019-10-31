(Predicted winners in bold)

RANDY WHITEHOUSE (64-20)

Lewiston at Edward Little

Oxford Hills at Bangor

Mt. Blue at Cony

Lake Region at Leavitt

Poland at York

Mountain Valley at Spruce Mountain

Madison at Oak Hill

WIL KRAMLICH (68-16)

Lewiston at Edward Little

Oxford Hills at Bangor

Mt. Blue at Cony

Lake Region at Leavitt

Poland at York

Mountain Valley at Spruce Mountain

Madison at Oak Hill

NATHAN FOURNIER (61-23)

Lewiston at Edward Little

Oxford Hills at Bangor

Mt. Blue at Cony

Lake Region at Leavitt

Poland at York

Mountain Valley at Spruce Mountain

Madison at Oak Hill

ADAM ROBINSON (58-26)

Lewiston at Edward Little

Oxford Hills at Bangor

Mt. Blue at Cony

Lake Region at Leavitt

Poland at York

Mountain Valley at Spruce Mountain

Madison at Oak Hill

TONY BLASI (59-25)

Lewiston at Edward Little

Oxford Hills at Bangor

Mt. Blue at Cony

Lake Region at Leavitt

Poland at York

Mountain Valley at Spruce Mountain

Madison at Oak Hill

LEE HORTON (67-17)

Lewiston at Edward Little

Oxford Hills at Bangor

Mt. Blue at Cony

Lake Region at Leavitt

Poland at York

Mountain Valley at Spruce Mountain

Madison at Oak Hill

