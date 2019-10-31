(Predicted winners in bold)
RANDY WHITEHOUSE (64-20)
Lewiston at Edward Little
Oxford Hills at Bangor
Mt. Blue at Cony
Lake Region at Leavitt
Poland at York
Mountain Valley at Spruce Mountain
Madison at Oak Hill
WIL KRAMLICH (68-16)
Lewiston at Edward Little
Oxford Hills at Bangor
Mt. Blue at Cony
Lake Region at Leavitt
Poland at York
Mountain Valley at Spruce Mountain
Madison at Oak Hill
NATHAN FOURNIER (61-23)
Lewiston at Edward Little
Oxford Hills at Bangor
Mt. Blue at Cony
Lake Region at Leavitt
Poland at York
Mountain Valley at Spruce Mountain
Madison at Oak Hill
ADAM ROBINSON (58-26)
Lewiston at Edward Little
Oxford Hills at Bangor
Mt. Blue at Cony
Lake Region at Leavitt
Poland at York
Mountain Valley at Spruce Mountain
Madison at Oak Hill
TONY BLASI (59-25)
Lewiston at Edward Little
Oxford Hills at Bangor
Mt. Blue at Cony
Lake Region at Leavitt
Poland at York
Mountain Valley at Spruce Mountain
Madison at Oak Hill
LEE HORTON (67-17)
Lewiston at Edward Little
Oxford Hills at Bangor
Mt. Blue at Cony
Lake Region at Leavitt
Poland at York
Mountain Valley at Spruce Mountain
Madison at Oak Hill
