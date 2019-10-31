JAY — The Jay Village Water District issued a boil-water order Thursday for customers on certain streets, after a water line break on Main Street, near the bottom of Jay Hill.

Crews were fixing the break Thursday afternoon.

The order pertains to all customers in the Jay Shopping Plaza, customers on Main Street north of Oak Street to the top of Jay Hill, including Lambert Street, Allen Street, Chick A Dee Avenue and Cessna Lane.

The order does not include Oak Street, Belmont Drive, Summit Street or Skyline Drive. All customers on these streets who lost water need to boil it, according to a news release from district Superintendent Mike Wells.

The district appreciates customers’ patience as they work to repair the broken line.

Once the break has been repaired the district is required to bring samples to a laboratory in Augusta to be tested for E. coli and coliform bacteria.

An announcement will be made when customers can stop boiling water.

Customers who lost water should boil water for one minute, including water for drinking, brushing teeth and making ice. After water is boiled, it can be put in the refrigerator.

