BETHEL — Evan LeConey (Class of 2020) has been chosen to perform in the Maine Jazz All State Music Festival! Evan’s audition process for this group was formidable as he had to improvise (Scat) a melody and stretch his learning beyond his comfort zone. The Jazz All State Choir only accepted 7 other Basses out of their 32 member ensemble, so competition was tight.
He will be performing January 4, 2020, at Bangor High School along with the most talented young Jazz artists in the State of Maine.
Experiences at this level of competition carry with a student wherever they go in life.
