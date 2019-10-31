BETHEL — An open house will take place at the current SAD 44 bus garage on Friday, Nov. 1 from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 2 from 10 to noon. Superintendent Dave Murphy hopes this will allow people to visit the facility and see its current condition before the Nov. 5 referendum vote on a proposed new $2.4 million garage.

The existing garage was built more than 90 years ago and the condition has deteriorated. At a meeting in June, Murphy said the building was “progressively getting worse.” He added that it had numerous leaks, problems with the walls and that a few of the cinder blocks had come off.

People spoke for and against the new proposed project at a recent public hearing.

