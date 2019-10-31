The current bus garage. File photo

 

BETHEL — An open house will take place at the current SAD 44 bus garage on Friday, Nov. 1 from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 2 from 10 to noon. Superintendent Dave Murphy hopes this will allow people to visit the facility and see its current condition before the Nov. 5 referendum vote on a proposed new $2.4 million garage.

The existing garage was built more than 90 years ago and the condition has deteriorated. At a meeting in June, Murphy said the building was “progressively getting worse.” He added that it had numerous leaks, problems with the walls and that a few of the cinder blocks had come off.

People spoke for and against the new proposed project at a recent public hearing.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Bethel Citizen
Related Stories
Latest Articles