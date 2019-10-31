PORTLAND — The Transportation Security Administration says they found a loaded handgun inside a Minot woman’s purse at the Portland Jetport on Wednesday.

The woman was caught with a 9mm handgun loaded with six bullets after TSA officers at the airport stopped her from bringing it past the checkpoint and onto an airplane.

The TSA says officers spotted the gun when the woman’s purse entered the checkpoint X-ray machine.

They contacted airport police, who confiscated the gun and detained the woman for questioning.

The unidentified woman told officials that she forgot she had her loaded gun with her. The gun was tucked into an outer pocket of the purse.

The TSA says passengers are permitted to travel with firearms only in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition.

The TSA says people who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to possible criminal charges.

Even travelers with concealed firearm permits are not allowed to bring guns onto airplanes in their carry-on bags.

The TSA has the authority to assess civil penalties of up to $13,333 for weapons violations.

A typical first offense for carrying a handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100.

The TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

