We need VOLUNTEERS for the Turkey Trot 4 Hope!
We are gearing up for the 3rd Annual Turkey Trot 4 Hope on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2019, and we want to make this the best one yet!
This is the largest annual fundraiser for the Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine. All proceeds help us continue to provide FREE complementary therapies, programs and comfort items to ANYONE impacted by Cancer.
The 4 Mile Run/Walk starts at 9 a.m. and everything will be over by 11 a.m. – plenty of time to get home for your turkey dinner! There are many opportunities to volunteer for both indoor and outdoor tasks, including some of the preparation work the day before.
Please sign up at the following site: https://runsignup.com/Race/Volunteer/ME/Norway/TurkeyTrot4Hope or for questions, please call Ellen Benner, our Volunteer Coordinator for this year’s Turkey Trot at (207) 743-7307.
