1 Thornton Academy (8-0)

In three games since holding off Bonny Eagle, 21-14, the Golden Trojans have outscored the opposition 160-6.

2. Bonny Eagle (7-1)

The Scots wrap up the regular season with sliding Sanford, which is on a three-game losing streak.

3. Marshwood (7-1)

The Hawks have won four of the past five Class B state titles but the gap between them and the rest of the class may be larger than it has ever been, even with the competition that moved down from Class A.

4. Scarborough (7-1)

The Red Storm’s defense has been tough, yielding a league-best 6.4 points per game. But up next is the top scoring offense in Class A, Thornton Academy (41 ppg).

5. Brunswick (8-0)

Only Windham has held the Dragons under 47 points this season (27).

6. Leavitt (8-0)

Class C South may be deeper than it has been in recent years, but the Hornets, led by a large and talented senior class, will also enter the playoffs with a greater sense of urgency.

7. Cony (8-0)

The Rams survived last week’s rivalry game with Gardiner, and that challenge might have been just what they needed heading into the postseason.

8. Kennebunk (7-2)

Last week’s 56-39 win over Biddeford was a reboot for the explosive offense we’re used to, but Rams still look vulnerable heading into the playoffs.

9. Lawrence (7-1)

The Bulldogs designated last week’s game at Lewiston a “playoff” game and looked like a team that can do a lot of damage in the playoffs in their 35-12 win.

10. York (7-1)

The Wildcats traced Wells from the rankings with last week’s stunning 48-27 win over the Warriors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: