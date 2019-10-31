Lewiston (0-8) at Lewiston (1-7)
Friday, 7 p.m.

Class A playoffs start next week for everyone but this is the game that will make one team’s season.

Oxford Hills (4-4) at Bangor (4-4)
Friday, 7 p.m.

Winner could vault as high as No. 4 in playoff seedings and get a home playoff game.

No. 7 Mt. Blue (5-3) at No. 2 Cony (8-0)
Friday, 7 p.m.
B North quarterfinal

Rams won season-opener in Farmington, 35-18 and rode the top defense in B North (9.3 ppg) to a perfect regular season. But the Cougars’ offense has taken big strides since then.

No. 8 Lake Region (3-4) at No. 1 Leavitt (8-0)
Friday, 7 p.m. (at Lewiston)
C South quarterfinal

Note the venue change due to field conditions at Libby Field. Teams did not meet during the regular season. Hornets are a big banged up so a quick start would serve them well this week and going forward.

No. 7 Poland (1-7) at No. 2 York (7-1)
Friday, 6 p.m.
C South quarterfinal

Tough assignment for undermanned Knights. York won Sept. 20 meeting in Poland, 47-16, and is probably feeling its oats after clubbing Wells last week.

No. 6 Madison (2-6) at No. 3 Oak Hill (4-4)
Saturday, 1:30 p.m.
D South first round

Raiders were coming off a bye week when they won, 48-21, in Madison on Oct. 4 with a dominant running game augmented by some big plays in the passing game. Bulldogs’ offense has yet to get on track.

No. 5 Mountain Valley (3-5) at No. 4 Spruce Mountain (5-3)
Friday, 7 p.m.
D South first round

Phoenix dominated the Oct. 11 meeting at Griffin Field, 41-8, but have lost two in a row since then. Falcons ended season with Dirigo forfeit (bye week) and shutout of Madison.

Edward Little Red Eddies, Leavitt Hornets, Lewiston Blue Devils, Mountain Valley Falcons, Mt. Blue Cougars, oak hill raiders, Oxford Hills Vikings, Spruce Mountain Phoenix
