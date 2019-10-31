Lewiston (0-8) at Lewiston (1-7)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Class A playoffs start next week for everyone but this is the game that will make one team’s season.
Oxford Hills (4-4) at Bangor (4-4)
Friday, 7 p.m.
Winner could vault as high as No. 4 in playoff seedings and get a home playoff game.
No. 7 Mt. Blue (5-3) at No. 2 Cony (8-0)
Friday, 7 p.m.
B North quarterfinal
Rams won season-opener in Farmington, 35-18 and rode the top defense in B North (9.3 ppg) to a perfect regular season. But the Cougars’ offense has taken big strides since then.
No. 8 Lake Region (3-4) at No. 1 Leavitt (8-0)
Friday, 7 p.m. (at Lewiston)
C South quarterfinal
Note the venue change due to field conditions at Libby Field. Teams did not meet during the regular season. Hornets are a big banged up so a quick start would serve them well this week and going forward.
No. 7 Poland (1-7) at No. 2 York (7-1)
Friday, 6 p.m.
C South quarterfinal
Tough assignment for undermanned Knights. York won Sept. 20 meeting in Poland, 47-16, and is probably feeling its oats after clubbing Wells last week.
No. 6 Madison (2-6) at No. 3 Oak Hill (4-4)
Saturday, 1:30 p.m.
D South first round
Raiders were coming off a bye week when they won, 48-21, in Madison on Oct. 4 with a dominant running game augmented by some big plays in the passing game. Bulldogs’ offense has yet to get on track.
No. 5 Mountain Valley (3-5) at No. 4 Spruce Mountain (5-3)
Friday, 7 p.m.
D South first round
Phoenix dominated the Oct. 11 meeting at Griffin Field, 41-8, but have lost two in a row since then. Falcons ended season with Dirigo forfeit (bye week) and shutout of Madison.
