Lewiston (0-8) at Lewiston (1-7)

Friday, 7 p.m.

Class A playoffs start next week for everyone but this is the game that will make one team’s season.

Oxford Hills (4-4) at Bangor (4-4)

Friday, 7 p.m.

Winner could vault as high as No. 4 in playoff seedings and get a home playoff game.

No. 7 Mt. Blue (5-3) at No. 2 Cony (8-0)

Friday, 7 p.m.

B North quarterfinal

Rams won season-opener in Farmington, 35-18 and rode the top defense in B North (9.3 ppg) to a perfect regular season. But the Cougars’ offense has taken big strides since then.

No. 8 Lake Region (3-4) at No. 1 Leavitt (8-0)

Friday, 7 p.m. (at Lewiston)

C South quarterfinal

Note the venue change due to field conditions at Libby Field. Teams did not meet during the regular season. Hornets are a big banged up so a quick start would serve them well this week and going forward.

No. 7 Poland (1-7) at No. 2 York (7-1)

Friday, 6 p.m.

C South quarterfinal

Tough assignment for undermanned Knights. York won Sept. 20 meeting in Poland, 47-16, and is probably feeling its oats after clubbing Wells last week.

No. 6 Madison (2-6) at No. 3 Oak Hill (4-4)

Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

D South first round

Raiders were coming off a bye week when they won, 48-21, in Madison on Oct. 4 with a dominant running game augmented by some big plays in the passing game. Bulldogs’ offense has yet to get on track.

No. 5 Mountain Valley (3-5) at No. 4 Spruce Mountain (5-3)

Friday, 7 p.m.

D South first round

Phoenix dominated the Oct. 11 meeting at Griffin Field, 41-8, but have lost two in a row since then. Falcons ended season with Dirigo forfeit (bye week) and shutout of Madison.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: