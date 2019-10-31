WOODSTOCK — Woodstock selectmen have called a special Town Meeting for Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 6 p.m. at the Woodstock Town Office to ask voters to transfer land abutting the former old town garage to the current owner of the old town garage, Tucker Carlson.

In March Woodstock voted to sell the former old town garage and only the land it sits on.

The selectmen have now had a survey completed to determine the area of land to transfer, according to Town Manager Vern Maxfield. This will allow an area for access, parking, building maintenance, etc.

Also included is an easement for water and sewer lines. The new water and sewer lines from the old garage building will connect to the Whitman Library septic system. A soil scientist has determined that the current system is large enough to handle the additional plumbing, according to Maxfield.

Copies of the survey are available at the Woodstock Town Office.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: