FARMINGTON — Johnna Haskell, noted wildlife photographer – educator – author and paraglider, is SugarWood Gallery’s featured Artist of the Month for November. An Open House Reception will be held Friday, November 1 from 4 to 7 p.m., at 248 Broadway in Farmington. Refreshments will be served and the public is invited.

Johnna has her Ph. D. in Curriculum Studies / Science Education from the University of British Columbia, Vancouver, BC. She completed her MSEd in Educational Leadership from the University of Southern Maine. Johnna attained her BS degree in Animal Science at the University of New Hampshire while minoring in studio art and outdoor education. After 18 years as an educator in secondary science, administration, and university teaching, she has settled into the comforts of the Western Maine Woods. She is a published author of several journal articles on experiential practices in the outdoors and co-edited a book, “Unfolding Bodymind: Exploring Possibility Through Education.”

Johnna is a native of Maine growing up on a 300 acre farm in Rome, Maine. She has explored the outdoors via canoe, kayak, skis, rock and ice climbing, backpacking and Nordic skiing. She has climbing ascents of Denali (20,320’) and Kilimanjaro (19,341’). Her current pursuits are teaching Nordic skiing and paragliding in Europe (Austria and Italy) 150 – 200 hours each season.

As a young child, she enjoyed viewing her grandparents’ slides of wildlife. She now resides in Carrabassett Valley, Maine where she views the animals directly through her own camera lens. She spends most of her time in the Maine woods on lakes and streams looking for wildlife. She looks forward to sharing her vision of the world and hopes that you will enjoy your own journey through her photography.

Johnna’s work will remain on display and available for sale through the month of December.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: