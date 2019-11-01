Auburn Senior Center to be unveiled in Saturday ceremony AUBURN — The City of Auburn will unveil the newly-refurbished Auburn Senior Community Center on Saturday, Nov. 2. The ceremony, which will be held at 48 Pettengill Park Road at 1 p.m., will commemorate the grand re-opening of the center, part of Auburn’s Recreation “campus” in Pettengill Park. All are welcome to attend; light refreshments will be served. The newly renovated ASCC features comfortable meeting space for up to 300 and an industrial kitchen, as well as wireless internet and other technology. The project was made possible through funding provided by Housing and Urban Development through the city of Auburn’s Community Development Office and the city of Auburn.

Rep. Fay to hold constituent office hours

CASCO — Rep. Jessica Fay, D-Raymond, will hold in-district constituent office hours in Casco, Poland and Raymond in November. The meetings will be held at the following places and times: Poland: From 5 to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at the Ricker Memorial Library, 1211 Maine St. Casco: From 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the Casco Town Office, 635 Meadow Road. Raymond: From 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at the Raymond Village Library, 3 Meadow Road. The office hours will provide residents an opportunity to hear updates from Augusta, ask questions and share opinions. Fay, who represents part of Casco, part of Poland and part of Raymond, is in her second term in the House. She serves on the Legislature’s Environment and Natural Resources Committee and the Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Committee.

Many of Hebron’s antique homes are photographed

HEBRON — Antique homes authority and realtor Linda Griffen of Windham recently toured a large portion of the Town of Hebron and photographed many of its older structures. She subsequently incorporated them into a video presentation which she gave at the Hebron Historical Society. Several of the building owners and neighbors were present to corroborate her interpretation and augment their history. Griffin also provided a comprehensive history of domestic architecture and styles constructed in early New England, many of which are reflected in some of Hebron’s older buildings.

