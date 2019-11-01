RANGELEY LAKER REGIONAL SCHOOL

CLASS OF 2023

HOLIDAY CRAFT AND VENDOR FAIR

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9th, 9am – 2pm

LOCATION: Rangeley Lakes Regional School

Concession-style luncheon, raffles and gifts for everyone!

HOLIDAY CRAFT FAIR

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16th, 9am – 2pm

LOCATION: TRINITY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

612 Farmington Falls Rd., Farmington ME

Come check out our silent auction, crafts, cookie walk, baked goods, and candy. We also have a table of nearly new items.

TURKEY and BISCUIT Luncheon 11:30 am to 1:00 pm

Cost: Adults- $7.00 Children under 12- $3.00

Craft tables for rent. For more information call 778-3921

26TH ANNUAL RANGELEY CONGREGATIONAL CHURCH HOLLY FAIR

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23, 10am – 2pm.

LOCATION: Barn of Rangeley Congregational Church, corner of High St. & Pleasant St.

The Barn will be full to the brim with arts and crafts for holiday gift giving. Back by popular demand will be one-of-a-kind hostess baskets plus many unique hand-crafted items. The Santa’s Seconds tables hold many surprises. Expect a decadent array of cookies ready for you to choose and bag from the cookie table. RADA cutlery will be on sale along with, of course, a whole room loaded with home-made jam, jellies, cakes, breads and a variety of specialty canned goods. All profits generated from the sales are donated to local and national charities, and many of these donations stay in the Rangeley community. So, your purchases will help us help others!

The Little Mountain School moms will be providing a luncheon from 11 am until 1 pm in their adjoining Little Mountain School space.

Be sure to take advantage of this unique opportunity for all your holiday shopping. For additional information call 864-2250.

