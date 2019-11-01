LEWISTON – George Goulet, 83, passed away on Oct. 18, 2019, with his family by his side. George was born Feb. 28, 1936, in Lewiston, to Ernest and Silvia Goulet, the second youngest of 18 children. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps infantry at age 17 – making a total of nine Goulet brothers having served in the U.S. Armed Forces. George was proud of his French heritage as well as his Native American ancestry.He returned to Lewiston after his honorable discharge, fathered two children, and adopted three more when he married his wife, Linda (Robichaud) Gogan, in 1973. He retired from Landry and Sons Acoustics after many years installing ceilings throughout Maine. He introduced two generations to the trade, and is still respected for his skills, attention to detail, and outstanding work ethic. He was a generous man, often donating clothing, coats, or food to strangers in his community. He lived life with his family always in mind, and always kept busy with his wood working, home projects, reading, landscaping, and tending to his spoiled cat, Bandit. He was fascinated by astronomy and history, often watching documentaries or reading books on the subjects. He loved playing cards or dice with his siblings and wife. He was always quick with a joke and would get the room rolling with laughter. He was locally famous for his Kenny Rogers look-a-like appearance, denim shirts with suspenders, and only shaved his beard off once in the last 30 years. He enjoyed talking about his glory days from the time he was a member of the ACME club in Lewiston, and would sit in his rocking chair on the porch telling stories to all those who would listen. He loved animals of all sorts and found the outdoors peaceful.He was predeceased by his parents; many of his siblings; his daughter, Sandra Sirois, and son, Ernest Goulet.He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Linda Goulet of Lewiston; his baby brother, Paul Goulet and wife, Jackie of Sabattus, sisters, Vivian Roy of Lewiston and Susan Platten of California; nephew, Richard Goulet of Lewiston; his children, Wayne Gogan, Celeste Guimond, and Debbra Gogan-Kons, son-in-law, Jeff Kons; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.He will forever be remembered as the strong leader of his family. A celebration of life will be conducted in the spring.

