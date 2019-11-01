AUGUSTA — Four people were arrested Thursday on a variety of charges after city police received a report of people being held against their will in an apartment on Water Street.

Deputy Chief Kevin Lully said in a Friday news release that Cinque Witherspoon, 19, of Albany, New York; Shalay Davis, 28, also of Albany, New York; Jennifer Nisby, 41, of Augusta; and Jess Legendre, 33, of Augusta, were all arrested after the incident.

Lully said city police received a report at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday that people “were being held against their will” at an apartment at 36 Water St.

Lully said in a subsequent email that police were not sure who of the four were being held against their will and drug-related charges for one of those involved could be “possibly related.”

Witherspoon and Davis were charged with criminal threatening and held on $500 bail. Nisby was charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs and bail was set at $1,000. Legendre was arrested on an outstanding warrant for negotiating a worthless instrument and bail was set at $500. Lully said additional charges may be pending.

All four were scheduled for initial hearings on Friday at the Capital Judicial Center.

