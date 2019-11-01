THUMBS UP to everyone who donated to the morning snack program at Rangeley Lakes Regional School: Rangeley Health and Wellness, Blue Flame Gas Company, Burgess Construction and Rangeley Internet, Franklin Savings Bank, Rangeley Trading Company, Rangeley Rotary Club, Sarge’s Pub & Grub, Friends of Rangeley Recreation, and Experience Rangeley magazine. Thank you for giving kids healthy snacks that power their brains and bellies for the rest of the day.

THUMBS UP to Lindsey Savage for organizing the healthy snack program this year and to Lindsay Richards for kicking it off last year.

THUMBS UP to Amanda Laliberte and Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust for organizing the Bike to School Tuesdays. Thanks for getting our kids outside and exercising, even when it’s chilly.

