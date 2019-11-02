Martindale

Jace Pearson recorded his second ace of the season on the 152-yard par-3 11th hole on Sunday, Oct. 27. He used a 9-iron and it was witnessed by Craig Chapman, Vance Pearson, and Andrew Slattery.

Springbrook

Sunday, Oct. 27 results: Pins: No. 2 — Ken Carver 30′ No. 8 — Don Rahmlow 23’4″ No. 13 — Brad Pattershall 39′ No. 15 — Brad Pattershall 26’3″; Skins: Gross — Brian Henderson No. 9, No. 12, No. 17 and No. 18; Net — Ken Carver No. 11, Brian Henderson No. 12 and No. 17, Ed Balboni No. 13 and No. 15.

Saturday, Oct. 26 Member/Member alternate shot: Gross — Sid Cohen/Dick Therrien 76; Net — 1. Rich Howard/Ray Fletcher 86/61 2. Mark Susi/Ed Balboni 78/62 2. Jim Murphy/John Murphy 85/62; Pins: No. 2 — Ryan Godin 15’9″ No. 8 — Dave Kus 22′ No. 13 — Ray Provencher 9’7″ No. 15 — Pat Murphy 4’8″; Skins: Gross — B.Henderson/K.Carver No. 1, R.Howard/R.Fletcher No. 3, B.Murphy/J.Murphy No. 5, G.Laroche/R.Carleton No. 7, R.Provencher/L.Maurice No. 13, B.Crane/R.Roy No. 16; Net — R.Howard/R.Fletcher No. 3, B.Murphy/J.Murphy No. 5, M.Susi/E.Balboni No. 18.

Turner Highlands

Shamble Tournament results: 1. George Chiasson/Peter Emery/Tom Lowell/John Richey +2 2. Kevin Grover/Kevin Mower/Tom MaWhinney/Scott Hall +5 3. Bob Spencer/Karen Richardson/Norm St. Pierr/AJ Davis +6; Pins: No. 4 — Peter Emery 12’9″ No. 9 (second shot) — Keith Gunning 4’4″ No. 10 — Bob Spencer 12’7″ No. 17 (second shot) — Karen Richardson 13’8″.

Recent results: 1. Norm Charleston/Tom Peacock +1 1. Norm St. Pierre & Tom Lowell +1; Pin: No. 10 — Peter Emery 6’3″

