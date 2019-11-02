Martindale

Jace Pearson recorded his second ace of the season on the 152-yard par-3 11th hole on Sunday, Oct. 27. He used a 9-iron and it was witnessed by Craig Chapman, Vance Pearson, and Andrew Slattery.

Springbrook

Sunday, Oct. 27 results: Pins: No. 2 — Ken Carver 30′ No. 8 — Don Rahmlow 23’4″ No. 13 — Brad Pattershall 39′ No. 15 — Brad Pattershall 26’3″; Skins: Gross — Brian Henderson No. 9, No. 12, No. 17 and No. 18; Net — Ken Carver No. 11, Brian Henderson No. 12 and No. 17, Ed Balboni No. 13 and No. 15.

Saturday, Oct. 26 Member/Member alternate shot: Gross — Sid Cohen/Dick Therrien 76; Net — 1. Rich Howard/Ray Fletcher 86/61 2. Mark Susi/Ed Balboni 78/62 2. Jim Murphy/John Murphy 85/62; Pins: No. 2 — Ryan Godin 15’9″ No. 8 — Dave Kus 22′ No. 13 — Ray Provencher 9’7″ No. 15 — Pat Murphy 4’8″; Skins: Gross — B.Henderson/K.Carver No. 1, R.Howard/R.Fletcher No. 3, B.Murphy/J.Murphy No. 5, G.Laroche/R.Carleton No. 7, R.Provencher/L.Maurice No. 13, B.Crane/R.Roy No. 16; Net — R.Howard/R.Fletcher No. 3, B.Murphy/J.Murphy No. 5, M.Susi/E.Balboni No. 18.

Turner Highlands

Shamble Tournament results: 1. George Chiasson/Peter Emery/Tom Lowell/John Richey +2 2. Kevin Grover/Kevin Mower/Tom MaWhinney/Scott Hall +5 3. Bob Spencer/Karen Richardson/Norm St. Pierr/AJ Davis +6; Pins: No. 4 — Peter Emery 12’9″ No. 9 (second shot) — Keith Gunning 4’4″ No. 10 — Bob Spencer 12’7″ No. 17 (second shot) — Karen Richardson 13’8″.

Recent results: 1. Norm Charleston/Tom Peacock +1 1. Norm St. Pierre & Tom Lowell +1; Pin: No. 10 — Peter Emery 6’3″

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles