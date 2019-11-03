LEWISTON – Lorraine M. Sarrazin, 90, formerly of Webber Avenue and Meadowview in Lewiston and Schooner Estates in Auburn, passed away at d’Youville Memory Care on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, following a yearlong battle with dementia. She was born in Lewiston on May 2, 1929, the daughter of Victor and Marie Nadeau Leclerc.

While roller-skating she met the love of her life, Joseph “Pete” Sarrazin, whom she married on Feb. 15, 1946, and was married to for 67 years, prior to his passing in July of 2013. She was a loving caregiver over the years, taking care of countless children of both friends and family. She worked at Knapp Shoe and then attended Bliss College and began work in the food service industry, including working at the Multipurpose Center and Seniors Plus Meals on Wheels.

Together, Lorraine and Pete raised three children. As the children were growing, they spent many years at the family camp in Topsfield and camping on Sebago Lake. Lorraine and Pete were fortunate to travel to many places, including multiple trips to Hawaii and a trip to France. Through the years she supported her children’s and grandchildren’s activities, whether it be swimming, scouts, cheerleading or figure skating.

Survivors include a son, Roger and his wife, Joline of Greensboro N.C.; two daughters, Vicky and her husband, James Bowker of Lewiston and Gail Sarrazin and her husband, Michael Carter of Lewiston. She was very proud of her five grandchildren, Lisa and her husband, Robert Bussiere Sr., Cindy and her husband, Scott Pare, Samantha Bowker, Sarah and her husband, William Delgado, and Russell Comeau; great-grandchildren, Tyler Bowker, Robert Bussiere Jr. and his wife, Brandi, Casey and Brett Sarrazin, Ryan and Megan Pare, Gus and Felix Delgado. She was thrilled to know she was a great-great-grandmother to Night and Atlas Bussiere and Charlotte Breton. She is also survived by her loving sister, Jeannette Fillion; along with many cousins, nieces and nephews. As the “welcome wagon” at Meadowview, she made many friends, including Betty Swanson and Rita Collins.

Lorraine was predeceased by her parents; and her husband, Pete.

The family would like to thank Pam from Schooner Estates, Elisha, Julie and the rest of the staff at D’Youville for the exceptional care and kindness they gave to her this past year.

A celebration of Lorraine’s life will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements under the care of Albert & Burpee Funeral Home.

Donations, condolences, and a video tribute may be found online at www.albert-burpee.com.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Lorraine’s memory to:

Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice

15 Strawberry Avenue

Lewiston, ME 04240

