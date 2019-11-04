A $5,000 donation is presented to Western Maine Community Action. From left are Daniel Tetu, vice president of HUB International New England, LLC; James Trundy, interim executive director of Western Maine Community Action; Meghan Parker-Crockett, program coordinator for the Child & Adult Care Food Program of Western Maine Community Action; and Bill Whitmore, Maine market vice president of  Harvard Pilgrim Health Care.

EAST WILTON — Western Maine Community Action received a $5,000 grant from the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation and HUB International New England to provide fresh fruits and vegetables to low-income families and individuals in its women, infants and children and senior food programs.

WMCA has a longstanding commitment to provide services to alleviate the conditions of economic uncertainty and advocating for changes to eliminate the causes of poverty for low- and moderate-income Mainers in Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties.

