EAST WILTON — Western Maine Community Action received a $5,000 grant from the Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation and HUB International New England to provide fresh fruits and vegetables to low-income families and individuals in its women, infants and children and senior food programs.
WMCA has a longstanding commitment to provide services to alleviate the conditions of economic uncertainty and advocating for changes to eliminate the causes of poverty for low- and moderate-income Mainers in Androscoggin, Franklin and Oxford counties.
