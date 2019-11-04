DEAR SUN SPOTS: I would like a recipe for Molasses Doughnuts. My son is coming for a visit from California for Thanksgiving and I want to surprise him with some. — Carrie, no town

ANSWER: I’m going to have to make some now, too. It’s been a while and you just inspired me. Enjoy this time with your son!

Molasses Doughnuts: Cream together ¾ cup sugar and 3 tablespoons soft butter. Add ¾ cup milk, 2 eggs, and ¼ cup molasses. Mix well.

In a separate bowl, mix and sift 3 cups flour, 3 teaspoons baking powder, ¼ teaspoon salt, 1 teaspoon nutmeg, and ½ teaspoon cinnamon. Add to liquid mixture and mix thoroughly. Refrigerate for 1½ hours, then turn out on a slightly floured work surface and roll to ½ -inch thick. Cut with doughnut cutter. Fry in deep hot fat at 375°F until golden brown. Sprinkle with sugar. This recipe makes about a dozen doughnuts, depending on the size cutter you use.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I’m thinking about winter and was wondering if you had names of people who remove snow in your Rolodex. Thank you. — Diane, no town

ANSWER: Readers, please share names of your snow removal contractors with Sun Spots if they want the business and you want to make a recommendation. Diane, you’ll want to check the classified section as well. You don’t say what town you live in, but if you contact landscaping companies in your area, they may have recommendations as well.

One reader, Irene, wrote in on October 11 about a contractor she likes from Oxford who is accepting new customers. His telephone number is 539-4004.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Thanks for the great job you do to help people with so many different problems. I know that you have printed the telephone number many times for the service that helps to get rid of or reduce the number of annoying telemarketing calls, but I never copied it down for future reference. — Margaret, no town

ANSWER: I know this is a hot button for many Sun Spots readers. I just read a helpful article in AARP Magazine about tech scams and Robocalls are at the top of the list. I’ll summarize it here and hope it helps you.

The number for the federal Do Not Call registry is 1-888-382-1222. This will help limit the number of “sales pitch” type calls you’ll get. Call from the number you wish to protect or sign up on donotcall.gov.

Also, lodge a complaint with your phone service provider and ask them if they offer any protections against robocalls. Some do.

There are also other well-known recommended services that are used for cell phones and can cover your home phone as well. These are Normorobo, YouMail, Truecaller and RoboKiller. Some of these are free and some just cost a few dollars a month and you are able to use a free trial of a couple weeks before you buy. You can sign up for any of these on-line and your phone carrier should be able to help you if you need assistance.

