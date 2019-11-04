AUBURN – Denise Anne Gats, 83, a resident of Lewiston, formerly of Livermore Falls, died peacefully on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn, Maine. She was born May 14, 1936, in Jay, Maine, the daughter of Alfred Ouellette and Annie (Castonguay) Ouellette. She graduated from Jay High in 1954. She attended beautician school in Old Orchard Beach where she met her husband Joseph Gats. They married November 21, 1959, at St. Rose of Lima Church in Jay. Denise enjoyed cooking, bowling and practicing her faith, including her many years as a communicant of St. Rose of Lima Church and member of the Daughters of Isabella. However, her greatest love was family. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and adored Mimi to her grandchildren. She was happiest around the holidays surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her three children, Carol Truchon, and husband Mike of Turner, William Gats and wife Kelli of Livermore, and Lisa Roney and husband Christopher of Freeport, as well as seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings Claire Fitzpatric, William Ouellette and Elmore Ouellette. She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Joseph Gats, and her siblings Jeannine Ouellette, Doris Simoneau, Roland Ouellette, and Paul Ouellette. Denise’s Family would like to thank the staff at Montello Commons and Androscoggin Hospice House for the wonderful attention she received while in their care. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.comA Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11 a.m., Thursday, November 7, at St. Rose of Lima Church, 1 Church Street, Jay, Maine. Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m., Wednesday, November 6, at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine, with interment to follow, Holy Cross Church, 445 Park St., Livermore Falls.In lieu of flowers,the Family requests donations be made to theGood Shepherds Food Bank of Maine,PO Box 1807,Auburn, Maine 04211or at:https://www.gsfb.org/

« Previous