Agenda
Oxford County Commissioners Workshop Meeting
November 7, 2019 at 9 a.m.
26 Western Avenue, Paris
9:00 Convene Meeting
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Adopt Agenda
9:05 Spirit of America Award Presentation
10:00 Sheriff’s Report
• Authorize Hiring Two Full-Time Deputies
• Authorize Hiring One Part-Time Deputy
• Authorize Signing of School Resource Officer Contracts
• Authorize Byrne/JAG Grant
• Authorize Stonegarden Grant
• Authorize Purchase of Additional Office Furniture w/ Remaining Drug Funds
• Executive Session to Discuss a Personnel Matter re Budgeted Wage Increases
(1 M.R.S.A. § 405-6 A)
• Executive Session to Discuss a Personnel Matter re Budgeted Wage Increases
(1 M.R.S.A. § 405-6 A)
11:30 Executive Session to Conduct an Employee Evaluation (1 M.R.S.A. § 405-6 A)
12:30 Lunch
1:00 Personnel Updates and Actions
• Executive Session to Review a Draft Grievance Answer (1 M.R.S.A. § 405-6 A)
• Executive Session to Discuss Union Contract Negotiations (1 M.R.S.A. § 405-6 D)
2:00 Review Draft Minutes Pending Review or Signature
• September 17
• October 3
• October 11
• October 15
• October 21
2:30 Items for Discussion and Action – Considered as Time Permits Throughout Meeting
• Treasurer Updates
• Review Application for LUPC Appointment
• Administrative Updates
• Other Items as Needed
TBD Adjournment
