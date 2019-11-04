Agenda

Oxford County Commissioners Workshop Meeting

November 7, 2019 at 9 a.m.

26 Western Avenue, Paris

9:00 Convene Meeting

• Pledge of Allegiance

• Adopt Agenda

9:05 Spirit of America Award Presentation

10:00 Sheriff’s Report

• Authorize Hiring Two Full-Time Deputies

• Authorize Hiring One Part-Time Deputy

• Authorize Signing of School Resource Officer Contracts

• Authorize Byrne/JAG Grant

• Authorize Stonegarden Grant

• Authorize Purchase of Additional Office Furniture w/ Remaining Drug Funds

• Executive Session to Discuss a Personnel Matter re Budgeted Wage Increases

(1 M.R.S.A. § 405-6 A)

• Executive Session to Discuss a Personnel Matter re Budgeted Wage Increases

(1 M.R.S.A. § 405-6 A)

11:30 Executive Session to Conduct an Employee Evaluation (1 M.R.S.A. § 405-6 A)

12:30 Lunch

1:00 Personnel Updates and Actions

• Executive Session to Review a Draft Grievance Answer (1 M.R.S.A. § 405-6 A)

• Executive Session to Discuss Union Contract Negotiations (1 M.R.S.A. § 405-6 D)

2:00 Review Draft Minutes Pending Review or Signature

• September 17

• October 3

• October 11

• October 15

• October 21

2:30 Items for Discussion and Action – Considered as Time Permits Throughout Meeting

• Treasurer Updates

• Review Application for LUPC Appointment

• Administrative Updates

• Other Items as Needed

TBD Adjournment

« Previous

filed under: