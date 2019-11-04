NORWAY — The Oxford Hills Music and Performing Arts Association will present “Godspell” at the Norway Grange in November. “Godspell,” written by Stephen Schwartz and John-Michael Tebelek, tells the story of Jesus’s life, using songs, stories and a healthy dose of comedy.

OHMPAA’s production is helmed by experienced actors and first time directors Jonathan Potter and Janelle Raven, who have worked closely with their cast to present a high energy, nineties-inflected production. The cast of 10 includes six OHMPAA veterans and four new to the Grange stage. Well-known southern Maine actor Ricky Brewster is portraying Jesus with OHMPAA veteran Brandon Sukeforth as John the Baptist/Judas. Disciples are Jon Bolduc, Kelsey Franklin, Ashley Gurney, Thomas Lentz, Karianna Merrill, Amy Peet, Hillary Perry and Kallah Turner. Perry is also the show’s choreographer.

“Godspell” will run for eight performances beginning Thursday, November 14. Tickets are available at The Tribune (in person only, cash or check), 430 Main Street, Norway, or online at 2019godspell.bpt.me.

Founded in 1985, OHMPAA is dedicated to presenting quality plays and musicals featuring the talents of local community members. For more information, visit www.ohmpaa.org.

« Previous

filed under: