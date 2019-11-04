POLAND — Sophie Patenaude, a student at Poland Regional High School is one of 557 students from 49 states and territories chosen to showcase their talents at the National Association for Music Education 2019 All-National Honor Ensembles being held Nov. 7-10 at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

Patenaude has graced local and state stages with her theatrical, jazz, modern, and classical performances, and can often be found singing with her acoustic group, Meraki, and the Masterstroke Queen Experience. At PRHS, she is a member of Chorus, A Cappella, and Chamber Choir, under the direction of Julia Edwards. She also keeps up her instrumental skills by playing in the Concert Band with Larry Williams and has appeared in musical theater productions with D’Arcy Robinson.

In addition to her musical commitments at PRHS, she participates in the Maine Girls Chorus, practices classical piano, and is an active participant in community theater, most recently appearing as Hope Harcourt in Midcoast Youth Theater’s production of “Anything Goes.” She is also a member of PRHS’s varsity field hockey team and speech and debate team.

The All-National Honor Ensembles consist of a concert band, symphony orchestra, mixed choir, jazz ensemble, guitar ensemble, and modern band. Students were chosen through auditions.

Patenaude is among seven singers chosen to represent the state.

