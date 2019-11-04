AUBURN — The Auburn Public Library has announced November events for teens.

Maine Job Corps, Teens and New Adults (ages 16-24): If interested in the Job Corps, contact Cathie Gavett of the Maine Job Corps, 207-458-5369, to find out more. She will arrange a time to meet at the library.

Homework Help for Teens: Homework help is available by appointment, whether teens need help getting organized or are looking for assistance in a particular subject. To schedule an appointment, contact Donna at 207-333-6640, ext. 4, or email her at [email protected]

Teen Anime Club: From 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, in the Androscoggin Community Room. Teens, ages 12 to 18 interested in watching, discussing and/or drawing Anime are invited. The program is held once a month, usually on the first Wednesday, and includes a small snack.

Safe Voices Drop-In: From 3:15-4:15 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, Teen Space. Meet Jennifer from Safe Voices. She will visit to chat about relationships and work on projects. The program is for teens ages 12 to 18.

FAFSA Completion Workshop: From 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, Computer Lab. Join representatives and college navigators from the Finance Authority of Maine to help get started or complete a Free Application for Federal Student Aid. Bring all the paperwork necessary. The program is open to anyone who is going to college and applying for the federal aid.

Teen Library Advisory Board: From 2:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, ELHS Library, and from 2:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, Teen Space, Auburn Public Library. The board is a joint venture between the Auburn Public Library and the Edward Little High School library. Its mission is to create more awareness of and collaboration between both libraries, promoting everything the libraries offer to the teens in the community. Teens interested in joining should be between ages 12 and 18, interested in community involvement and love the library. Contact either Ms. McCurdy at Edward Little or Donna at the Auburn library.

Tech Talk Tuesdays: From 4-5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12, CREATE! Media Lab. Explore what the Media Lab has to offer, start a project or continue work on something previously started. The Media Lab has three 27-inch iMac desktop computers, software for creating music, editing photography and movies.

Gaming Hour: From 4-5 p.m. Wednesdays, Nov. 13 and 27, Androscoggin Community Room. Take a break from studying and stop by for video games and snacks. For ages 12 to 18.

SAPARS Drop In: From 3-4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, Teen Space. Visit with Heather from Sexual Assault Prevention & Response Services. Each month she will discuss and create awareness of teen issues such as healthy relationships, sexual assault, bullying, harassment, substance use/abuse, and internet safety. Just for teens.

Teens! DIY Takeover, Chex Mix: From 3-4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20. Each month features a different do-it-yourself project. This month there will be supplies to make cereal snack mixes. Register on the website or call. The program is for ages 12 to 18.

For program information, call 207-333-6640, ext. 4, or visit auburnpubliclibrary.org. Auburn Public Library will be closed Veterans Day on Nov. 11 and Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28.

« Previous