SABATTUS — Residents will vote to fill 10 committee and board seats during Tuesday’s election.

Selectmen Mark Duquette and Richard Lacombe are running for re-election to the two open seats.

Incumbents Jeffrey Baril and Bruce Loveitt and newcomers Zchary Campbell and J.P. Normand Laplante are running for two open seats on the Sanitary/Water District board of trustees.

No one is seeking two vacancies on the Regional School Unit 4 board of directors.

There are two vacancies each for the Budget Committee and for Planning Board alternates. No one is running for those positions.

Polls will be open from 8 a.m to 8 p.m at the Town Office at 190 Middle Road.

