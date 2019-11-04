TURNER — Crews responded to the scene of a house on fire Saturday evening, according to the Turner Fire Department.
Firefighters said the flames broke out in the garage of a home along Clover Lane, and the fire was contained to the garage.
No injuries were reported.
