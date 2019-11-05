 

The Turner Food Pantry is presented a check for $250 from Community Credit Union. From left are Chris Cote of Community Credit Union, Terri Ham, Martha Hodgkins and Susan Cox of the Turner Food Pantry, and Therese Raymond of Community Credit Union.

LEWISTON — Community Credit Union presented the Turner Food Pantry with $250 as part of the Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger.

The pantry is in the Boofy Quimby Memorial Center in North Turner and is staffed by volunteers from the North Turner Union Presbyterian Church. This year, they served more than 50 Turner families.

The donation is part of the Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger.

 

