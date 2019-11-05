LEWISTON — Community Credit Union presented the Turner Food Pantry with $250 as part of the Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger.
The pantry is in the Boofy Quimby Memorial Center in North Turner and is staffed by volunteers from the North Turner Union Presbyterian Church. This year, they served more than 50 Turner families.
The donation is part of the Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Maine
Maine voters approve bonds, constitutional amendment
-
Boys' Basketball
Boys basketball: Ronnie Turner returns to Lewiston to coach Blue Devils
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Lisbon voters approve both bond issues
-
Oxford Hills
Readying for ‘Godspell’
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Minot voters OK minimum lot size change