AUBURN — Connectivity Point Design & Installation, LLC announced Monday it had acquired telecommunications contractor Business Communications Systems Inc. based in Leicester, Massachusetts.

President Doug Watt said the move will allow the company to dispatch skilled technicians from central and western Massachusetts to projects throughout the region.

Established in 2002, Connectivity Point serves customers locally and globally designing and installing voice, data, video and security systems. The acquisition follows the March 2018 purchase of Computer Telephone Inc. in Warwick, Rhode Island, and January 2019 purchase of Creative Computer Solutions in Columbia, South Carolina.

Connectivity Point will retain BCS employees and is expected to add up to 20 new jobs in Maine and Massachusetts over the next 12 months. Watt will remain president.

