NEWRY — Voters approved two marijuana ordinances and an amendment to the Planning Board ordinance Tuesday.
The adult-use marijuana ordinance vote was 84-36; the medical marijuana ordinance vote was 87-34.
The ordinances are for retail facilities only, not for cultivation or other activities.
The Planning Board amendment passed 68-48.
