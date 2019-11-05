NEWRY — Voters approved two marijuana ordinances and an amendment to the Planning Board ordinance Tuesday.

The adult-use marijuana ordinance vote was 84-36; the medical marijuana ordinance vote was 87-34.

The ordinances are for retail facilities only, not for cultivation or other activities.

The Planning Board amendment passed 68-48.

