The public is invited to participate in a French sing-along at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, in Room 170 at the University of Southern Maine Lewiston-Auburn College. Aliette Couturier, pictured, along with Les Troubadours, will lead in a selection of local Franco favorites, including a French/English version of “New York, New York.” Providing musical accompaniment will be pianist Jeannette Gregoire. The sing-alongs are held from September through May. Admission is free. For more information, call 207-576-3212.

