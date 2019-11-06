AUBURN — The Edward Little High School Drama Club will stage a production of “Footloose” with showtimes at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 15 and 16, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at the Community Little Theater.

The story begins when Ren McCormack (Uriah Carver) and his mother (Caelan McGuigan) leave their hometown of Chicago to live in Bomont. They don’t know what to expect, and Ren is shocked to find that his new home has made dancing and rock music illegal. He struggles to fit in and faces criticism from the Rev. Shaw Moore (Jordan Reynolds) and the town’s bad boy (Alex Billings). With the help of the reverend’s daughter, Ariel (Addy Avery), and his newfound best friend Willard (Ian Lathrop), Ren faces the reverend and the town council to change the dynamics of the town.

The stage adaptation is by Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie, music by Tom Snow, lyrics by Dean Pitchford, with additional music by Eric Carmen, Sammy Hagar, Kenny Loggins and Jim Steinman.

The talented cast also includes Molly Gouette, Tania Bachelder, Nathan Seals, Aaron Hart, Aisha Kagoni, Alina Laliberte, Annabelle Pendleton, Maddi DuBois, Quinn Donahue, Dyllan St. Peter, Sam Hart, Imrhane “Leo” Djonouma, Sophia Therrien, Lily Therrien, Ashanti Ferron, Sommer Russell, Maykayla Cunningham and Chantal Cyr. Crew members include Jimmy Pawlina, Kalea Mains, Kaden Shea, Noah Phillips, Justin Renaud, Lorelei Michaud, Arlo Driggs, Sam Bucknell, Ben Gilpatrick and Cullen Couture.

The show was choreographed by students, led by dance captain Tania Bachelder, and features songs such as “I’m Free/Heaven Helps the Man,” “Let’s Hear It for the Boy” and “Holding Out for a Hero.” The set was also designed and constructed by students. Students working on the show have been involved with numerous theater companies, local and across the state. Many also participate in band, EL’s chamber choir, EL’s a cappella group Fermata Nowhere and District II.

Tickets can be purchased at the door and are $10 for adults and $5 for students. The Community Little Theater is at 30 Academy St.

