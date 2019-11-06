PERU – Janis Ferdona “Philbrick” Dolloff, 72, of 48 Oxford Rd., Peru, died unexpectedly on Nov. 3, 2019 at Rumford Hospital. She was born Nov. 12, 1946 to Joseph and Carleen “Spaulding” Philbrick. She graduated from Mexico High School in 1965. She enjoyed working at Blaisdell’s Variety in Peru and was a long time employee of the Rumford Paper Mill, working her way up to beater engineer. She proudly served in various positions in the local 900. She married James G. Dolloff Sr. in 1966 and together they had three children to add to Jim’s beloved family. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and friend, who made her love known and felt to all, unconditionally. She loved her trips with her family and her adventures with her close friends Dianne Worden and Annette Kerr. Many remarkable summers were spent making memories at her camp in Concord Pond. She was a “Mum” and a “Gram” to many others who she loved as her own.She is survived by her three Peruvian raised children, James G. Dolloff, Jr. and Heidi of Dixfield, Jennifer Dolloff Barker and Jeffrey of Lewiston, and Jason H. Dolloff of Peru; a special granddaughter, Deanna, along with her son, Abe, who still reside at her home in Peru; stepchildren, Daniel and his family, Darla and her family, Chet and his family, Bryan and his family, Barry and his family, John and his family, Mark and his family, and Gary and his family; grandchildren, Benjamin, Rebecca, Rachel, HollyJoe, Sabin, Christa, Jeffrey, Jr., Deanna, Kayla, Lyndzi, Katie, Kyle, Stephen, Stacey, Amanda, Danielle, April, Brittany, Cody, JJ, Hunter, Jacob, Sammy, Eli, Hillary and Brooke; 21 great-grandchildren; and sibilings, Joleen (Harvey) Treadwell, Colin (Jean) Philbrick and Betty (James) Salatino.She was predeceased by her husband, James Dolloff; her parents; and her grandchildren, Joseph Dolloff, Lucas Dolloff and Lacy Dolloff.Visiting hours will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Wiles Remembrance Center, 30 Weld St., Dixfield. A funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Immediately following the funeral, there will be a graveside service at Demerritt Cemetery in Peru. A kind word may be left on her memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com.Remembrance gifts can be given in her name to:Maine Children’sCancer Program100 Campus Dr. #107Scarborough ME, 04074

