HARRISON — On Saturday, October 19, The Boxberry School hosted the first Maine Educating for Sustainability Conference. The focus of the gathering was to share how local educators are helping to foster sense of place by utilizing the lens of sustainability in their curriculum. Presenters included Sarah Kearsley and Alaina Clark from Lake Region Middle School, Deanna Fahey and Seal Rossignol from The Boxberry School, Rob Ripley from Harrison Elementary School, Lindsay Cutting from Montello Elementary, and Keynote Speaker Joanne Alex from Stillwater Montessori in Old Town. Topics ranged from using the wisdom of experiential education to an introduction to educating for sustainability to creating a sense of place through nature trail creation or local town study and immersion. The gathering was sponsored by Black Dog Timberworks of Norway, Killer Tech of Bridgton, and Vicki-Lin Campground of Bridgton.

