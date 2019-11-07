WATERFORD — An experienced card designer from Waterford will offer a Christmas Card-making workshop on Saturday, November 16 from 10 am-2 p.m. at the Waterford town Office. Each participant will be able to make up to 12 cards, using six different designs. The cost of the workshop is $30.00, half of which will cover all materials. The rest of the funds raised will be donated to the Waterford Fuel Fund in the name of the Waterford Congregational Church. The

Emergency Fuel Fund is available to Waterford residents in need of financial assistance to keep their homes warm in the winter months.

The workshop will be directed by Dianne Morse Leonard of Waterford who has been an Independent Stampin’ Up! Demonstrator for nine years. This is part of monthly card-making classes provided through the Waterford Recreation Department. The workshop will include a pot-luck lunch. Anyone interested in attending should contact Jasmine Merrill at the town office, 207.583.5261, or Morse Leonard at [email protected] by November 11. Door prizes will be awarded and used stamp sets and supplies will be available for sale. Morse Leonard described the workshop as fun, relaxing, and an opportunity to socialize while making beautiful holiday cards for friends and family. Plus, she adds, it provides an opportunity to help our neighbors in need. Please let Morse Leonard know if you can bring a lunch dish to

share.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: