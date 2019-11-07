SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS — U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jessica L. Garrett Jr. graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Garrett is the daughter of Janet and Michael Garrett of Hebron, Maine. She is the sister of Michael Garrett of Lewiston, Maine, and Brooke Garrett of Buckfield, Maine.

The airman is a 2018 graduate of Penn Foster High School, Scranton, Pennsylvania.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: