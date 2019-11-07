It is always exciting when we can add people to our Board of Directors that will positively impact the work that we are doing on behalf of the communities we serve here in the greater Oxford Hills. So I’m very pleased to welcome Regina Wilson, the Branch Manager for the Oxford Federal Credit Union in Norway and Senator James Hamper of Oxford, currently serving through 2020 and since 2012 as a State Senator. I look forward to working closely with both Regina and James during their first three year terms as Board Members.

I wanted to thank everyone for their enthusiastic support of last Saturday’s Business to Business Expo & Community Job Fair, held in the gymnasium at the Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School with over 50 businesses represented along with a performance from members of the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame. As always, the Chamber of Commerce will take time to evaluate the event and look forward to 2020 with the idea that positive change can always be a significant factor in maintaining an event that is in it’s 10th year of serving the greater Oxford Hills.

Need an answer to a question about the new laws that have been passed by this year’s legislature in Augusta, that may affect your business? Call our Chamber of Commerce right here at 743-2281 or email me at [email protected] and we’ll get the answer to your question. And if you think that it’s not worth it to look into the new bills that have been passed, think again, because there are 530 of them and yes, your business

will be impacted by a number of these new laws.

The Christmas Parade, which is put on by the Chamber of Commerce, is just over 3 weeks away on Saturday, November 30th starting at 11 a.m. sharp. Are you in yet? C’mon, this is the largest parade of it’s kind in Maine and a great way to have fun while promoting your business, non-profit, organization or other. And it looks as though we’ll have our military in the parade again for the first time in a number of years. Register by calling the Chamber or simply go online to register.

And while you’re doing that how about putting a tree into our 9th Annual Festival of Trees, coming up at the Twin Town Mall right across from the High School in South Paris, Friday and Saturday, November 29-30, all day both days. Beautifully decorated trees provided by businesses from all over the Oxford Hills. All the information for both of these long running community events can be found on our web site at www.oxfordhillsmaine.com or by calling us at 743-2281.

Finally don’t forget that the Chamber’s Charity of choice is Rightstart’s Christmas for Kids & Teens and The Coat Room. We need donations right now. We provide gifts for children and teens from Oxford Hills!! That is important to understand because there are other organizations our there collecting gifts but they are going outside our area. Call us today at 743-2281.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: