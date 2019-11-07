FARMINGTON — A Chesterville man pleaded guilty on Thursday to trafficking in crack cocaine in January.

Scott E. Erb II, 40, waived indictment to a lesser felony charge than the one he was indicted on earlier this year in Franklin County Superior Court.

Franklin County Detective Stephen Charles stopped the truck he was riding in on Route 133 for a broken taillight on Jan. 16, according to Charles’ affidavit previously filed with the court earlier this year.

Deputies found 1.76 ounces of crack cocaine under the driver’s seat of the truck that belonged to a co-defendant.

A deputy had asked Erb if there were any drugs in the truck and Erb said there was, Assistant Attorney General David Fisher told the court.

A black plastic bag containing a set of digital scales with white powder residue, a box for the set of scales, three glass pipes commonly used for smoking crack cocaine and other paraphernalia were found, according to the affidavit.

Erb denied the cocaine was his.

Judge Brent Davis sentenced Erb to five years to the Department of Corrections with all but 29 days suspended, two years probation and a $400 fine. He was given credit for the 29 days already served.

He must also pay $240 in restitution for the benefit of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for the drug analysis.

Davis said the court accepted the agreement because Erb does not have a criminal record and because he cooperated with law enforcement.

Davis told Erb if he violated probation, he could end up serving from one day up to 59 months.

The drug conviction carries a maximum 10 years in prison and up to a $20,000 fine.

