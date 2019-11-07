Downtown Funk makes their way to Mixers in Sabattus at 8:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8. Downtown Funk is a fun group that will keep you dancing all night long, covering bands like Stevie Wonder, Bruno Mars, Daft Punk, The Gap Band, Michael Jackson, The Commodores, Parliament and more. Band members are: Doug Morgan (vocals/guitar), Nigel Williams (vocals/bass), and Chad Strout (sound engineer/drums). There is no cover charge, the kitchen will be open and plenty of free parking is available. Mixers is located at 136 Sabattus Rd., Sabattus.

